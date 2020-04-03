Global  

Coronavirus: Navy captain fired by Trump administration for trying to save his crew given standing ovation

Independent Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Acting Navy secretary acknowledges that Brett Crozier is 'an incredible man' but insists he had to be relieved of his duties
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Navy relieves commander who wrote letter urging coronavirus action

U.S. Navy relieves commander who wrote letter urging coronavirus action 02:20

 The U.S. Navy announced on Thursday it had relieved the commander of the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking Navy leadership for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

