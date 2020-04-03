Global  

Brooke Baldwin: CNN anchor tests positive for coronavirus

Independent Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has announced that she has tested positive for coronavirus, three days after her colleague Chris Cuomo revealed that he too has Covid-19.
