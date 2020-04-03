Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Bill Withers, famed 'Lean On Me' singer-songwriter, dies at 81

Bill Withers, famed 'Lean On Me' singer-songwriter, dies at 81

Al Jazeera Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Withers was known for his earnest delivery of music and lyrics that spoke to millions across the decades.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Bill Withers, Soul Legend and 'Lean on Me' Singer, Dead at 81

Bill Withers, Soul Legend and 'Lean on Me' Singer, Dead at 81 01:01

 Bill Withers, Soul Legend and 'Lean on Me' Singer, Dead at 81 Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Withers was a three-time Grammy...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GTrulyMusic

Mbembe Cia Doree 🍿 RT @AJENews: Bill Withers, famed 'Lean On Me' singer-songwriter, dies at 81 https://t.co/me7PTyKGIa https://t.co/R9KA6493k0 16 minutes ago

yagumapaul

Bwana Paulo🇺🇬 RT @AJEnglish: Bill Withers, famed 'Lean On Me' singer-songwriter, dies at 81 https://t.co/J0ywDHaMZi 27 minutes ago

OfficiallyRichi

Rich Harrison Bill Withers, famed 'Lean On Me' singer-songwriter, dies at 81 @AJENews https://t.co/xThoftglkb 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.