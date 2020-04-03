Bill Withers, Soul Legend and 'Lean on Me' Singer, Dead at 81 Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Withers was a three-time Grammy...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Mbembe Cia Doree 🍿 RT @AJENews: Bill Withers, famed 'Lean On Me' singer-songwriter, dies at 81 https://t.co/me7PTyKGIa https://t.co/R9KA6493k0 16 minutes ago
Bwana Paulo🇺🇬 RT @AJEnglish: Bill Withers, famed 'Lean On Me' singer-songwriter, dies at 81 https://t.co/J0ywDHaMZi 27 minutes ago
Rich Harrison Bill Withers, famed 'Lean On Me' singer-songwriter, dies at 81 @AJENews https://t.co/xThoftglkb 45 minutes ago