'More Burberry gowns to come': luxury brand turns effort to coronavirus fight

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
High-end British fashion brand Burberry has turned over its production to make protective gowns for healthcare workers tackling the coronavirus outbreak, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday.
