Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Recep Tayyip Erdoğan > Turkey imposes curfew on youth, shuts borders of 31 cities: Erdogan

Turkey imposes curfew on youth, shuts borders of 31 cities: Erdogan

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Turkey imposed a partial curfew on citizens under the age of 20 effective from midnight on Friday as part of measures against the coronavirus outbreak, President Tayyip Erdogan said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Erdogan vows to keep doors open for refugees heading to Europe [Video]

Erdogan vows to keep doors open for refugees heading to Europe

Turkish president says EU should 'keep its promises' as Greek police fire tear gas at new refugee arrivals on border.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey imposes curfew on youths amid COVID-19 outbreak

Turkish president issues partial curfew for those under 20 and shuts borders of 31 cities to halt coronavirus spread.
Al Jazeera


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.