Turkey imposes curfew on youth, shuts borders of 31 cities: Erdogan

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Erdogan vows to keep doors open for refugees heading to Europe



Turkish president says EU should 'keep its promises' as Greek police fire tear gas at new refugee arrivals on border. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:56 Published on March 1, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Turkey imposes curfew on youths amid COVID-19 outbreak Turkish president issues partial curfew for those under 20 and shuts borders of 31 cities to halt coronavirus spread.

Al Jazeera 1 week ago





Tweets about this