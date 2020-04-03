Global  

Jordan's nationwide curfew brings country to standstill

Reuters Friday, 3 April 2020
Jordan confined its 10 million inhabitants to their homes in a sweeping one-day curfew on Friday that brought public life to a complete stop in a stepped-up bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus, witnesses and officials said.
 Eerie footage shows the deserted streets in Amman, Jordan, after the country's government declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew to fight COVID-19. Office worker Mary Madeleine captured the scene at 6 p.m.

