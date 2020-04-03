Kentucky governor vetoes voter ID bill

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday vetoed a bill pushed by Republican lawmakers to require Kentucky residents to show a government-issued photo ID in order to vote. In his veto message, the governor said the measure would create an obstacle to voting, resulting in fewer people casting ballots and “undermining our […]
