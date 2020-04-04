Global  

Covid-19 coronavirus: Grupo Modelo halts production of Corona beer

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Grupo Modelo halts production of Corona beerGrupo Modelo, the Mexican brewer that makes Corona beer, has temporarily halted production - and blames the coronavirus pandemic.The company says the Mexican government has deemed its business non-essential and, as such, it has...
News video: Corona Beer Production Suspended

Corona Beer Production Suspended 00:56

 Corona Beer Production Suspended Grupo Modelo made the announcement via Twitter on Friday. The company, owned by Anheuser-Busch Inbev, also makes Modelo and Pacifico beers. Production and marketing of its beer are being halted because the Mexican government has deemed it a non-essential business...

