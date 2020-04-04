Is Slowing Rate Of New US COVID-19 Cases Due To Less Testing? – OpEd Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The growth of COVID-19 cases in the United States has slowed considerably over the past week. As can be seen in Figure 1 (below), the average daily percentage increase in confirmed cases fell from 33.6 percent, for March 13–26, to 16.8 percent for March 27–April 2.



However, this could very well be due to a leveling off... The growth of COVID-19 cases in the United States has slowed considerably over the past week. As can be seen in Figure 1 (below), the average daily percentage increase in confirmed cases fell from 33.6 percent, for March 13–26, to 16.8 percent for March 27–April 2.However, this could very well be due to a leveling off 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: HT Digital Content - Published 1 day ago ‘86% COVID-19 deaths from…’: Govt’s update on mortality rate due to virus 07:29 Health Ministry updated on the COVID-19 situation in the country. Joint Secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal said there had been 693 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths since Sunday. The total death toll now stands at 109. Lav reiterated with stats how elderly people are more susceptible to the virus.... You Might Like

Tweets about this