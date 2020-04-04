Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: CDC tells everyone in US to wear masks to prevent spread

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: CDC tells everyone in US to wear masks to prevent spreadSIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES Everyone in the United States is now being urged to wear homemade cloth masks to prevent coronavirus cases from skyrocketing further – however...
News video: Should everyone wear masks? CDC considering recommendation

Should everyone wear masks? CDC considering recommendation 02:45

 To wear or not to wear a mask? The debate continues as to whether a mask effectively combats the coronavirus across our country. The CDC is now considering a recommendation for everyone to wear one. Jeremy Chen reports.

