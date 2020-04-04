Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 104-year-old man who survived Spanish Flu, World War II recovers from coronavirus

104-year-old man who survived Spanish Flu, World War II recovers from coronavirus

DNA Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
William "Bill" Lapschies contracted the coronavirus at the Edward C Allworth Veterans' Home in Oregon and started showing symptoms on March 5.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: World War II Vet Celebrates Both His 104th Birthday And Recovery From Coronavirus

World War II Vet Celebrates Both His 104th Birthday And Recovery From Coronavirus 00:37

 An Oregon man is celebrating both his 104th birthday *and* his recovery from COVID-19. William “Bill” Lapschies was one of the first residents to test positive for the virus at Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

akipathak

AniruddhaMUFC RT @priyagupta999: 104-year old Bill Lapschies survived World War II, Spanish Flu & now Corona!!! You’re a Rockstar Sir... https://t.co/drY… 1 minute ago

willyNJ

willy chan RT @CBSNews: This 104-year-old WWII veteran survived the Spanish Flu, Great Depression and World War II. Now, he's recovered from coronavir… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.