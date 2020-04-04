Global  

Keir Starmer elected leader of Britain's Labour Party amid coronavirus crisis

FOXNews.com Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Keir Starmer was elected leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party on Saturday by a decisive margin, after a contest thrown into turmoil by the coronavirus outbreak.
 Sir Keir Starmer has been elected leader of the Labour Party. Mr Starmer released a recorded acceptance speech as the announcement event was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

