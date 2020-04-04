Global  

Keir Starmer elected new leader of UK's Labour Party

Al Jazeera Saturday, 4 April 2020
Britain's main opposition party picks lawyer and Labour's Brexit spokesman to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.
News video: New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in profile

New Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in profile 01:01

 A look at the career of Sir Keir Starmer, who takes over from Jeremy Corbyn as the new leader of the Labour Party.

Tweets about this

Jc24022

Jc2402 RT @MervusP30: Today's opinion poll. With news Sir Keir Starmer has been elected as the new labour party leader. Do you think they need to… 9 seconds ago

OrwellianBey

Lord Lurkin ♞ First call of action by the Blairite Labour leader pledge allegiance to the Zionist entity. https://t.co/QIuQgTs7sg 10 seconds ago

RBLworkerFE

Pearletta Wilson Top story: @Keir_Starmer: 'It’s the honour and privilege of my life to be elected as Leader of the Labour Party.… https://t.co/IMbCFHh8mG 11 seconds ago

Yonnescaut

Alcofribas Keir Starmer elected as Labour leader in first round of voting https://t.co/MeZgcxOwgD 35 seconds ago

_emilypenman

emily RT @GeorgeAylett: So @Keir_Starmer has been elected as Labour leader. I didn’t give him a preference but many on the left put their faith… 39 seconds ago

ellitweets

David Young Top story: @Keir_Starmer: 'It’s the honour and privilege of my life to be elected as Leader of the Labour Party.… https://t.co/sdy87q82tk 39 seconds ago

nickynoo007

Bloke From Barnsley #Is #Sisu RT @john196201: This is what a true leader sounds like. Johnson's days are numbered, and please remember, *Johnson*,Cummings, Gove and thei… 40 seconds ago

Ynys_Prydein

Cymru Top story: @Keir_Starmer: 'It’s the honour and privilege of my life to be elected as Leader of the Labour Party.… https://t.co/uTowaq30UU 48 seconds ago

