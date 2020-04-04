Global  

UK extends condolences to family of 5-year-old who died from coronavirus

Reuters Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
British Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said his thoughts went out to the family of a 5-year-old child who died in hospital after being infected with the novel coronavirus.
