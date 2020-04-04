Global  

Stargazers have much to look forward to thanks to lower pollution levels and clearer skies due to the lockdown

Saturday, 4 April 2020
Two celestial events — the pink moon and the comet Atlas in Ursa Major — will be visible, unaided in the coming weeks thanks to the clear skies because of the Covid-19 lockdown
News video: Manila Bay turns clear turquoise colour during COVID-19 lockdown

Manila Bay turns clear turquoise colour during COVID-19 lockdown 00:36

 Manila Bay in the Philippines has returned to a natural state of turquoise after the COVID-19 lockdown as reduced human interaction with the area. The stretch of water is one the most popular bay in the capital area of Metro Manila where thousands of Filipinos gather every weekend. The...

