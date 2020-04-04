Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trudeau to speak with Trump in 'coming days' after U.S. bans face mask exports to Canada

Trudeau to speak with Trump in 'coming days' after U.S. bans face mask exports to Canada

CTV News Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will not impose retaliatory measures against the U.S. after the White House asked the manufacturing company 3M to stop exporting N95 face masks to Canada.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

therealcjthadj

🇨🇦CJ tha DJ✊🏽 Trudeau to speak with Trump in 'coming days' after U.S. bans face mask exports to Canada https://t.co/EHKXTg7jLo 34 seconds ago

juliet316

Elizabeth Rowe RT @JaclynLDunham: Trudeau to speak with Trump in 'coming days' after U.S. bans face mask exports to Canada https://t.co/cifzq5xqik 2 minutes ago

apocketofposies

Becca🌹🇨🇦 RT @CTVNews: Trudeau to speak with Trump in 'coming days' after U.S. bans face mask exports to Canada https://t.co/ikwJtuKU3E 3 minutes ago

ctvottawa

CTV Ottawa Trudeau to speak with Trump in 'coming days' after U.S. bans face mask exports to Canada https://t.co/EUGzcHsZJ0 #cdnpoli 5 minutes ago

jeffgro69998819

jeff gross Trudeau to speak with Trump in 'coming days' after U.S. bans face mask exports to Canada. Maybe u shouldn’t mock ou… https://t.co/dSAePeftlN 6 minutes ago

rexglacer

Rex Glacer RT @bcbluecon: "in coming days" https://t.co/tvaR4YCDBt 7 minutes ago

bcbluecon

Dean Skoreyko "in coming days" https://t.co/tvaR4YCDBt 9 minutes ago

acoyne

Andrew Coyne RT @natnewswatch: Trudeau to speak with Trump in 'coming days' after U.S. bans face mask exports to Canada https://t.co/ftCO7uLCAV 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.