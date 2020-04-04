Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Canada will not retaliate against US over block of mask exports - Prime Minister

Canada will not retaliate against US over block of mask exports - Prime Minister

Reuters Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country was not planning to retaliate over U.S. President Donald Trump's move to block 3M Co's exports of N95 respirator masks for use by doctors and nurses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chris092368

Christopher Chapman @Reuters @neha_5 @sanjeevmiglani It's okay for Trump to ban export of 3M N95 masks to Canada but would retaliate a… https://t.co/GoQn1eoXfd 2 hours ago

Jimfarm44628402

Jim farmer Canada PM says will not retaliate against U.S. over block of mask exports #SmartNews https://t.co/87qQAH0vAd 16 hours ago

SirenaMarbella

Sirena Marbella RT @mhmck: Putin puppet Trump is blocking 3M from delivering N95 respirators that Canadian health providers purchased. The Government of Ca… 1 day ago

galarole08

rossana galvan RT @CGTNOfficial: Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau said on Saturday that Canada will not take retaliatory measures against the United… 1 day ago

HLiz13

Sunshine13🌊🌊 RT @serg1125: Justin Trudeau Says Canada Won't Retaliate Against U.S. for Banning Exports of N95 Masks Thank you Canada & ⁦@JustinTrudeau⁩… 1 day ago

serg1125

NoMoreLies Justin Trudeau Says Canada Won't Retaliate Against U.S. for Banning Exports of N95 Masks Thank you Canada & ⁦… https://t.co/3dNc1K7rn6 1 day ago

BecaOloarte

Becky Oloarte RT @OttawaCitizen: Canada will not retaliate against US over block of mask exports - Prime Minister https://t.co/EluIl9bjr0 https://t.co/BE… 1 day ago

AlShali_Ali

Ali Shali Stop th bully, don't ignore it. #COVID19,#Masks4All. https://t.co/ZMWD28mHGh 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.