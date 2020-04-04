Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > In Italy, support groups fear lockdown is silencing domestic abuse victims

In Italy, support groups fear lockdown is silencing domestic abuse victims

Reuters India Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Italy has seen a sharp fall in official reports of domestic violence as it approaches a month under coronavirus lockdown, raising concern among some support groups that forced confinement is leaving victims struggling to seek help.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Resources Available To Get Domestic Abuse Victims To Safety

Coronavirus Update: Resources Available To Get Domestic Abuse Victims To Safety 00:58

 As the quarantine carries on, New York State is seeing an increase in domestic violence cases. One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aides says there are resources available to get abuse victims to safety.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.