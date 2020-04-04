Global  

France's anti-terror prosecutor probes knife attack in southeast town

Reuters Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office will investigate a knife attack in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isère on Saturday in which a man killed two people and wounded five.
News video: Violent Stabbing In France Leaves 2 Dead

Violent Stabbing In France Leaves 2 Dead 00:33

 World / France (Newser) – A man wielding a knife attacked residents venturing out to shop in a town under lockdown south of the French city of Lyon Saturday, killing two people and wounding others, prosecutors say. The anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office tells the AP that the attack took place at...

