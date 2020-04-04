Global  

Trump says toughest weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads

Japan Today Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States was heading into what could be its “toughest” weeks as coronavirus cases swell nationwide. He warned states not…
News video: Trump says 'a lot of death' ahead in virus fight

Trump says 'a lot of death' ahead in virus fight 00:45

 President Donald Trump said the United States is heading into what could be its "toughest" weeks as cases of coronavirus swell nationwide. He warned states not to inflate their needs for critical medical equipment. "There will be a lot of death, unfortunately. There will be death," Mr Trump said in a...

