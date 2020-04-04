Tropical Cyclone Harold has rapidly intensified to a category 4 cyclone Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Tropical Cyclone Harold strengthened to a category 4 system early this morning as it heads to northern Vanuatu, with the latest tracking map indicating it will be a monster category 5 storm.The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards... Tropical Cyclone Harold strengthened to a category 4 system early this morning as it heads to northern Vanuatu, with the latest tracking map indicating it will be a monster category 5 storm.The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards... 👓 View full article

