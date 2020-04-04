Global  

Tropical Cyclone Harold has rapidly intensified to a category 4 cyclone

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Tropical Cyclone Harold has rapidly intensified to a category 4 cycloneTropical Cyclone Harold strengthened to a category 4 system early this morning as it heads to northern Vanuatu, with the latest tracking map indicating it will be a monster category 5 storm.The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards...
Tropical Cyclone Harold heads for Vanuatu

Central Vanuatu has not experienced a Category 3 cyclone since 2004 when there was widespread 'moderate damage'.
Cyclone Harold intensifies to category two storm, aims for Vanuatu and Solomon Islands

Cyclone Harold intensifies to category two storm, aims for Vanuatu and Solomon IslandsBy RNZ Cyclone Harold has intensified to a category two system, with winds of up to 160kph, as it makes it way between Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.The system had...
