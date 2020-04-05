Global  

‘The Flash’ actor Logan Williams dies at the age of 16

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Logan Williams, who appeared in CW’s “The Flash” as the young Barry Allen, has died. He was 16. Williams’ agent, Michelle Gauvin, says he died Thursday. Gauvin did not give the cause of his death, but she said his sudden death comes as a “shock.” “The Flash” star Grant Gustin […]
