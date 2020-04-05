Extreme Rainfall Days In Metropolitan São Paulo Have Risen Four-Fold In Seven Decades

Global  

Eurasia Review Sunday, 5 April 2020
Extreme rainfall has become increasingly common in metropolitan São Paulo, Brazil. The capital of the state of São Paulo is the largest city in the southern hemisphere. The metropolitan area suffered from flooding due to heavy rain in February. Early in the month, no less than 114 millimeters (mm) fell in a single 24-hour...
