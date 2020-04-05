Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > The Economic Contagion Of COVID-19 – Analysis

The Economic Contagion Of COVID-19 – Analysis

Eurasia Review Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The outbreak of COVID-19 currently is considered to be the biggest threat to the global economy compared to any such threats in the past. The economic contagion is spreading as fast as disease itself. 

The global pandemic of the novel coronavirus has dimmed hopes for stronger growth this year and will jeopardize 2020 global...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

YannPiatDossier

YannPiatDossier RT @EurasiaReview: The Economic Contagion Of COVID-19 – Analysis https://t.co/0DlBbHIKus https://t.co/Kuhtufbzed 2 hours ago

CarlosFGarciaG

Carlos Felipe García The Economic Contagion Of COVID-19 – Analysis https://t.co/0zlsRLymrR 4 hours ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review The Economic Contagion Of COVID-19 – Analysis https://t.co/0DlBbHIKus https://t.co/Kuhtufbzed 19 hours ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review The Economic Contagion Of COVID-19 – Analysis https://t.co/ZxHnEiQ4H7 19 hours ago

patterson087

Mike Patterson The QALY analysis should be performed and published before we let One More Politician nuke their nation's economy b… https://t.co/hVbQvOot8h 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.