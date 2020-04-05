Global  

Coronavirus: How it all went wrong on board Ruby Princess

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus: How it all went wrong on board Ruby PrincessA criminal investigation into the conduct of Carnival Australia amid the Ruby Princess debacle, which saw 2700 passengers disembark the ship in Sydney despite passengers showing coronavirus symptoms, will be launched by police.According...
News video: The Coral Princess Cruise Ship Docks At Port Miami With Coronavirus Victims

The Coral Princess Cruise Ship Docks At Port Miami With Coronavirus Victims 02:39

 Another cruise ship with coronavirus victims on board, including two fatalities, docked at Port Miami Saturday

