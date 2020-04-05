Coronavirus Outbreak: US records nearly 1,500 deaths in 24 hours
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () The US has recorded nearly 1,500 Coronavirus deaths in a span of 24 hours, the highest number of fatalities registered in a day globally since the pandemic began last December, it was reported. According to figures from the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), 1,480 deaths...
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon updates the country on the number of coronavirus diagnoses and deaths that have been recorded over the past 24 hours. A total of 126 patients have now died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, the Scottish Government has confirmed.