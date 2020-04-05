Global  

Coronavirus Outbreak: US records nearly 1,500 deaths in 24 hours

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The US has recorded nearly 1,500 Coronavirus deaths in a span of 24 hours, the highest number of fatalities registered in a day globally since the pandemic began last December, it was reported. According to figures from the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), 1,480 deaths...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus deaths in Scotland up 50 to 126

Coronavirus deaths in Scotland up 50 to 126 01:30

 First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon updates the country on the number of coronavirus diagnoses and deaths that have been recorded over the past 24 hours. A total of 126 patients have now died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

