Coronavirus Outbreak: US records nearly 1,500 deaths in 24 hours Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The US has recorded nearly 1,500 Coronavirus deaths in a span of 24 hours, the highest number of fatalities registered in a day globally since the pandemic began last December, it was reported. According to figures from the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), 1,480 deaths...

