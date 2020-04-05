Dubai imposes two-week lockdown as Gulf states battle spread of coronavirus

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown Saturday night and Saudi Arabia sealed off parts of the Red Sea city of Jeddah as Gulf states tightened measures in big cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.



0

