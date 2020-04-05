Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Dubai imposes two-week lockdown as Gulf states battle spread of coronavirus

Dubai imposes two-week lockdown as Gulf states battle spread of coronavirus

Reuters India Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown Saturday night and Saudi Arabia sealed off parts of the Red Sea city of Jeddah as Gulf states tightened measures in big cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus | Dharavi death; PM-CM meet; chewing gum ban: Top 10 updates 05:11

 From the discovery of a case in Mumbai's Dharavi, to a ban on chewing gum in the state of Haryana, here are the top ten news updates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the pandemic....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cnribnp

Biswanath Patnaik RT @IndianExpress: #Coronavirus latest news * Cases in India cross 3,000; 75 deaths * Dubai imposes 2-week lockdown * Trump warns of ‘lo… 24 seconds ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Queen Elizabeth II to address Britons amid Covid-19 crisis, Dubai imposes 2-week lockdown: 10 points https://t.co/mEl829O3UU 11 minutes ago

kogcord

Kogcord Dubai imposes two-week lockdown as Gulf states step up coronavirus fight https://t.co/lKBf5BTghI via @SatankMKR 29 minutes ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express #Coronavirus latest news * Cases in India cross 3,000; 75 deaths * Dubai imposes 2-week lockdown * Trump warns o… https://t.co/3BADxns1sK 45 minutes ago

julian_vincent

Julian Vincent RT @malaymail: Dubai imposes 2-week lockdown as Gulf states battle spread of coronavirus | Malay Mail https://t.co/KFfmV0rBJ0 59 minutes ago

malaymail

Malay Mail Dubai imposes 2-week lockdown as Gulf states battle spread of coronavirus | Malay Mail https://t.co/KFfmV0rBJ0 1 hour ago

asetianegara

arya setianegara Dubai imposes two-week lockdown as Gulf states step up coronavirus fight https://t.co/zfPJfBdvG5 1 hour ago

melissamaday

Melissa Maday Dubai is now on a two-week lockdown. We live 100k away in Abu Dhabi, but we are ready if it happens here.… https://t.co/68zv18aTzq 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.