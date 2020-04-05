Global  

Coronavirus Outbreak: US to witness toughest next two weeks due to rising cases, says Donald Trump

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has warned the Americans of the toughest next two weeks as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed three lakhs mark and the death toll stood over 8,000. "Next two weeks are going to be very, very deadly. Unfortunately, but we are going to make it so that we lose as few lives as possible and I...
