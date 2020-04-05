Global  

9 rebels, Indian soldier killed in Kashmir fighting

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Nine rebels and an Indian soldier were killed in two gunbattles in disputed Kashmir, an Indian army official said Sunday. Indian soldiers killed five suspected militants along the highly militarized de facto front line in Keran sector on Sunday as an armed group of militants infiltrated from the Pakistani side of […]
