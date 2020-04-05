Pope Francis is celebrating Palm Sunday Mass without the public, since the traditional ceremony in St. Peter’s Square was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this WSPA 7News Pope Francis is celebrating Palm Sunday Mass without the public, since the traditional ceremony in St. Peter's Squa… https://t.co/ekJANF6fBB 2 minutes ago MAGA G$ Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday without public in St. Peter's https://t.co/MY2TqByMGj 5 minutes ago Lev Soroka RT @business: Pope Francis is celebrating Palm Sunday Mass without the public, since the traditional ceremony in St. Peter’s Square was scr… 7 minutes ago knarf2016 Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday without public in St. Peter's https://t.co/vRm0zDbqEN 9 minutes ago KCRG An unusual scene in Vatican City for Palm Sunday, as Pope Francis celebrated Mass without any of the public in atte… https://t.co/oIjzaVRIrv 10 minutes ago New York City NY Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday without public in St. Peter's - Fox News https://t.co/Z5E3xbzssx 11 minutes ago WEAU 13 News Pope Francis is celebrating Palm Sunday Mass without the public, since the traditional ceremony in St. Peter’s Squa… https://t.co/akHWg8dsR1 16 minutes ago Bliss Ehrlich RT @KDKARadio: Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday Mass without the public. https://t.co/tZ96KyBRv6 19 minutes ago