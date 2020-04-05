Jerusalem’s Palm Sunday march scaled back due to coronavirus
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () JERUSALEM (AP) — A small group of Franciscan monks and Roman Catholic faithful took to the streets of Jerusalem’s Christian Quarter in the Old City Sunday to distribute olive branches after the traditional Palm Sunday procession was cancelled due to restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The march took place as Israel deployed […]
Pope Francis is celebrating Palm Sunday Mass without the public, since the traditional ceremony in St. Peter’s Square was scrapped because of the coronavirus... Haaretz Also reported by •FOXNews.com •USATODAY.com
