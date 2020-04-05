Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Jerusalem’s Palm Sunday march scaled back due to coronavirus

Jerusalem’s Palm Sunday march scaled back due to coronavirus

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
JERUSALEM (AP) — A small group of Franciscan monks and Roman Catholic faithful took to the streets of Jerusalem’s Christian Quarter in the Old City Sunday to distribute olive branches after the traditional Palm Sunday procession was cancelled due to restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The march took place as Israel deployed […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Palm Sunday Mass goes virtual in Las Vegas

Palm Sunday Mass goes virtual in Las Vegas 01:48

 NEWS: Pews will remain empty on Palm Sunday to stem the spread of the coronavirus so pastors are turning to online services.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: For The Faithful, Palm Sunday Marks The Start Of A Very Different Kind Of Holy Week [Video]

Coronavirus Update: For The Faithful, Palm Sunday Marks The Start Of A Very Different Kind Of Holy Week

The coronavirus pandemic has changed traditional observances. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published
Palm Sunday Services To Look At Little Difference During Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Palm Sunday Services To Look At Little Difference During Coronavirus Outbreak

Pastors have taken to video streaming services to deliver their sermons.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Palm Sunday ceremonies in Vatican City, Jerusalem limited over coronavirus fears as Easter restrictions loom

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week for Christians. This year, it looks very different across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic.  
USATODAY.com

Olive branches handed out on Palm Sunday in near-deserted Jerusalem

Pope Francis is celebrating Palm Sunday Mass without the public, since the traditional ceremony in St. Peter’s Square was scrapped because of the coronavirus...
Haaretz Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LouKavar

Lou Kavar Having inherited centuries of Christian triumphalism, we’ve interpreted the events of Palm Sunday as a victory marc… https://t.co/0bc0ot7btX 12 minutes ago

karmasahn

karmasahn RT @Viatcheslavsos3: Handful of monks attend Jerusalem’s Palm Sunday march amid pandemic Event, which usually draws thousands of pilgrims… 14 minutes ago

Viatcheslavsos3

Saul of United Handful of monks attend Jerusalem’s Palm Sunday march amid pandemic Event, which usually draws thousands of pilgri… https://t.co/CHXmXSYr2c 16 minutes ago

OneVenusThrow

Venus Throw #Franciscan monks & #Catholic faithful took to the streets of #Jerusalem’s #Christian Quarter in the Old City Sunda… https://t.co/OfQL1W7HY8 17 minutes ago

DaaeGracy

N. Däæ d'Graçy RT @APDiploWriter: “#Jerusalem's Palm Sunday march scaled back due to coronavirus” https://t.co/KqNegr0YDh 17 minutes ago

SandmanBoston

Michael W Sanders Jerusalem's Palm Sunday procession scaled back due to virus - ABC News - https://t.co/LvYDjCjIur via @ABC 26 minutes ago

RiverBenderNews

RiverBender.com Palm Sunday celebrations start the Holy Week leading up to Easter. Worshipers in Jerusalem traditionally carry palm… https://t.co/jDj2OpTBI7 28 minutes ago

qireland

Quentin Ireland Jerusalem’s Palm Sunday march scaled back due to coronavirus https://t.co/3JXzkzaP0S 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.