Mia Burroughs She nailed it!! It was exactly what we need to hear and, in sharp contrast, to the words of he who shall not be na… https://t.co/QpWzmiGEfA 17 minutes ago

Jan Adam King Queen to address Commonwealth amid coronavirus pandemic The Queen is expected to cite the 'self-discipline' of U.K.… https://t.co/1WzsUnHsqo 24 minutes ago

🇨🇦 RubyTuesday 🇨🇦 RT @CTVVancouver: Watch the Queen's address live here: https://t.co/Qoe4SyWRbe 25 minutes ago

Maria Luisa Alvarado RT @mcpli: The Queen addresses the Commonwealth on the coronavirus crisis at 3:00 ET. Watch live here: https://t.co/jkxq7Ux3c5 25 minutes ago

Michael Li 李之樸 The Queen addresses the Commonwealth on the coronavirus crisis at 3:00 ET. Watch live here: https://t.co/jkxq7Ux3c5 26 minutes ago

CTV News Vancouver Watch the Queen's address live here: https://t.co/Qoe4SyWRbe 30 minutes ago

Shubh Patel RT @CTVNews: Queen to address Commonwealth amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/jWcb24wQAL https://t.co/2F7dGr8jtt 31 minutes ago