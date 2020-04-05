Global  

Queen to address Commonwealth amid coronavirus pandemic

CTV News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The Queen will present a rare broadcast to the Commonwealth on television, radio and social media Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT as coronavirus cases surge past 1.2 million globally.
 Queen Elizabeth II is addressing the United Kingdom on Sunday in a rare speech, urging self-discipline and resolve in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

