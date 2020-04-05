Global  

News24.com | Pope livestreams Palm Sunday mass due to virus 'tragedy'

News24 Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Pope Francis called for courage in the face of the coronavirus pandemic as he delivered Palm Sunday mass by livestream instead of before Saint Peter's Square crowds.
