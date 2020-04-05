Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > France turns to speedy trains to catch up in virus response

France turns to speedy trains to catch up in virus response

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The high-speed train whooshing past historic World War I battle zones and through the chateau-speckled Loire Valley carried a delicate cargo: 20 critically ill COVID-19 patients and the machines helping keep them alive. The TGV-turned-mobile-intensive-care-unit is just one piece of France's nationwide mobilization of trains, helicopters, jets and even a warship, deployed to relieve congested hospitals and shuffle hundreds of patients and medical personnel in and out of coronavirus hotspots.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

knssradio

KNSS Radio France turns to speedy trains to catch up in virus response https://t.co/uUslVhQ58d https://t.co/da97k4x45V 9 minutes ago

karenhickey01

Kjcrj RT @starsandstripes: The Rungis food market south of Paris, Europe’s biggest, is transforming into a morgue as France’s death count races p… 19 minutes ago

daily_nyk

NYK DAILY France turns to speedy trains to catch up in virus response https://t.co/PUHAYRt3Gm https://t.co/n0oDxlRWFA 23 minutes ago

starsandstripes

Stars and Stripes The Rungis food market south of Paris, Europe’s biggest, is transforming into a morgue as France’s death count race… https://t.co/G0dS7WYzaq 57 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @themainichi: France turns to speedy trains to catch up in virus response https://t.co/sw5Lm8lhI3 1 hour ago

REVOLP

Jozi South Africa RT @dev_discourse: France turns to speedy trains to catch up in virus response https://t.co/UBsyZVnfDs 1 hour ago

nathirhussein

natheer hussein France turns to speedy trains to catch up in virus response https://t.co/2StgBHIpcT 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse France turns to speedy trains to catch up in virus response https://t.co/UBsyZVnfDs 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.