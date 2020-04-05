Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Queen Elizabeth To Address U.K. About Coronavirus In Speech

Queen Elizabeth To Address U.K. About Coronavirus In Speech

Newsy Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth To Address U.K. About Coronavirus In SpeechWatch VideoOn Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II will address England in a rare televised speech that will reportedly urge those in the UK to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In her speech, she will acknowledge the work of the U.K.'s National Health Service, the financial strain that the pandemic may be causing people and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Queen Elizabeth praises Brits' 'good-humoured resolve' amid pandemic

Queen Elizabeth praises Brits' 'good-humoured resolve' amid pandemic 01:29

 Queen Elizabeth has issued a rallying call to Brits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

oreo22065

Jean RT @NBCNews: Queen Elizabeth II will give a rare televised address on Sunday night to address the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace s… 1 minute ago

TimonichevDenja

Denja New story on NPR: Queen Elizabeth II To Address U.K. In Rare Televised Speech About The Coronavirus https://t.co/KpYPaRm6gj 2 minutes ago

glenvistafarm

Debbie Mullin RT @22_Minutes: Queen Elizabeth will deliver a royal address today about the coronavirus. Because who better to guide us through this than… 3 minutes ago

JenniferD8133

Jennifer Delmas New story on NPR: Queen Elizabeth II To Address U.K. In Rare Televised Speech About The Coronavirus https://t.co/YzJjr1KwiS 4 minutes ago

iwanttolearn

Barbara Disco RT @nprworld: Queen Elizabeth II To Address U.K. In Rare Televised Speech About The Coronavirus https://t.co/BQfUbjIqm3 6 minutes ago

JM_Coppede

「Martin #Coppedè Monges 」 New story on NPR: Queen Elizabeth II To Address U.K. In Rare Televised Speech About The Coronavirus https://t.co/QFntu2NrWG 7 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Queen Elizabeth II To Address U.K. In Rare Televised Speech About The Coronavirus - https://t.co/9IhGgMTbBa https://t.co/ALFHk6nZKq 8 minutes ago

CWILK1989

CJ Wilkins RT @NPRHealth: Queen Elizabeth II To Address U.K. In Rare Televised Speech About The Coronavirus https://t.co/q9k41ntgfL 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.