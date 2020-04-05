Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown

Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown

BBC News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Funke Akindele has been sharply criticised on social media for celebrating with friends.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

web4ugroup

Web4ugroup Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown https://t.co/yVhFJRDG0l https://t.co/S9GZ5EBuTN 1 minute ago

Teddy_Kipsyn

#PleaseInvestInTeddy RT @BBCAfrica: Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown https://t.co/hJmrPrYSfm 2 minutes ago

LighthouseForum

Pete Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown https://t.co/wpQlx9NMyq 3 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown https://t.co/gXS3fsiDOT 4 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown https://t.co/D0gypYhSHG https://t.co/wyK7TVSmtj 8 minutes ago

yasser_elgamal

El-Gamal_Y Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown https://t.co/vmiRXAOUUB 16 minutes ago

erassmy

Emad Rassmy Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown https://t.co/j3IwH4NQSg https://t.co/UaQdqFJCAs 19 minutes ago

KuehnMichael

⚔️ Michael W Kuehn ⚔️🐉 Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown https://t.co/BifGPs0Klc 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.