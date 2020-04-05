Funke Akindele has been sharply criticised on social media for celebrating with friends.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Web4ugroup Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown https://t.co/yVhFJRDG0l https://t.co/S9GZ5EBuTN 1 minute ago #PleaseInvestInTeddy RT @BBCAfrica: Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown https://t.co/hJmrPrYSfm 2 minutes ago Pete Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown https://t.co/wpQlx9NMyq 3 minutes ago David Kisamfu Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown https://t.co/gXS3fsiDOT 4 minutes ago The Breaking News Headlines Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown https://t.co/D0gypYhSHG https://t.co/wyK7TVSmtj 8 minutes ago El-Gamal_Y Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown https://t.co/vmiRXAOUUB 16 minutes ago Emad Rassmy Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown https://t.co/j3IwH4NQSg https://t.co/UaQdqFJCAs 19 minutes ago ⚔️ Michael W Kuehn ⚔️🐉 Coronavirus: Nigerian actress Funke Akindele under fire for Lagos party amid lockdown https://t.co/BifGPs0Klc 24 minutes ago