3rd person held in France knife attack south of Lyon Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

PARIS (AP) — A third person has been detained in a anti-terrorism investigation in France over a knife attack south of Lyon that left two people dead, authorities said Sunday. The third arrest was made Saturday night, and that all three of the suspects are Sudanese, the French anti-terror prosecutor’s office said. On Saturday, a […] 👓 View full article

