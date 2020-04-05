Global  

Trudeau says help coming for students unable to find summer jobs

CTV News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he expects the government to announce aid for post-secondary students who do not qualify for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit in the next few days.
