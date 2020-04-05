Global  

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Tam asks they not be thrown away

CTV News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam says hospitals should not throw away used masks and other protective equipment because experts are looking to see if they can be disinfected and reused.
