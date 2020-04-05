Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Tam asks they not be thrown away Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam says hospitals should not throw away used masks and other protective equipment because experts are looking to see if they can be disinfected and reused. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this john Rogers RT @CTVCalgary: Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Tam asks they not be thrown away https://t.co/iyTFRaN3zP 3 minutes ago †Kristina♡ RT @CP24: Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Tam asks they not be thrown away https://t.co/cUWAPzyI3K https://t.co/i5sNH0xHGM 4 minutes ago Rob T RT @BogeyTrain76: Maybe we can save some money and ask our health professionals eat out of dumpsters too. It didn’t have to be this way. Re… 4 minutes ago twosheeep Canada looking to disinfect used masks; Tam says don’t toss them - https://t.co/BwKpeW6gQr 6 minutes ago Кosta Kostadinov Maybe we can save some money and ask our health professionals eat out of dumpsters too. It didn’t have to be this w… https://t.co/rDii1bNSdK 8 minutes ago Steve Szentesi RT @CTVNews: Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Tam asks they not be thrown away https://t.co/LWxGFNMljc 9 minutes ago A.Archers RT @ctvedmonton: Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Tam asks they not be thrown away: https://t.co/mUcOJyDO0P #yeg 9 minutes ago Jacq RT @CityNews: Canada’s public health chief says hospitals should not throw away used masks and other protective equipment because experts a… 11 minutes ago