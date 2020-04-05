Coronavirus: Ousted US Navy captain Brett Crozier tests positive for coronavirus

Global  

US Navy captain Brett Crozier - who was removed from command of the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt after highlighting conditions on his ship - has tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports.
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: Navy captain relieved of duty during outbreak

Navy captain relieved of duty during outbreak 01:56

 10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

