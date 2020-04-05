Global  

Quebec confirms 19 more deaths, over 900 new cases; closures extend to May 4

CTV News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Quebec is still in its ascending curve of the COVID-19 crisis, marking 19 new deaths and bringing the total as of Sunday to 94.
 The United States has entered one of the most critical weeks so far in the novel coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. According to Reuters, the death toll is exploding in New York, Michigan and Louisiana. Some governors are also calling for a national stay-at-home order. In New York, deaths had fallen...

