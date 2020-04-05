Quebec is still in its ascending curve of the COVID-19 crisis, marking 19 new deaths and bringing the total as of Sunday to 94.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Samuel Miller Quebec confirms 19 more deaths, over 900 new cases; closures extend to May 4 | CTV News https://t.co/VheJBRWKAH 14 seconds ago graTziani RT @GadSaad: Quebec ranks FIRST in North America in terms of reducing its population's mobility! Well done Premier @francoislegault on your… 32 seconds ago Gad Saad Quebec ranks FIRST in North America in terms of reducing its population's mobility! Well done Premier… https://t.co/0VCkXU0cqL 3 minutes ago Montreall Quebec confirms 19 more deaths, over 900 new cases; closures extend to May 4 https://t.co/mDZRIsqlYA 23 minutes ago Cathy Farrow Quebec confirms 19 more deaths, over 900 new cases; closures extend to May 4 https://t.co/a8lKWKxWZp 39 minutes ago Old DeuTaranomy 🐺 Stay home, Montreal friends https://t.co/Ax632R3RYg 1 hour ago ‘ RT @fiejaaa: May the 4th be with you. https://t.co/QmvXN4CpMw 1 hour ago Shelby Thevenot Quebec confirms 19 more deaths, over 900 new cases; closures extend to May 4 https://t.co/kfvDXpp0IL 2 hours ago