Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Canada coronavirus deaths jump 20%, Ottawa offers reservists full-time jobs

Canada coronavirus deaths jump 20%, Ottawa offers reservists full-time jobs

Reuters India Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada has jumped by just over 20% to 258 in a day, officials said on Sunday, while Ottawa offered full-time jobs to reservists in the armed forces.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: US Unemployment Rate Climbs to 4.4 Percent in March Jobs Report

US Unemployment Rate Climbs to 4.4 Percent in March Jobs Report 01:17

 US Unemployment Rate Climbs to 4.4 Percent in March Jobs Report The rate exceeds a previous expectation of 3.8 percent. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, America's economy has lost jobs for the first time in 10 years. According to figures from the Labor Department, 701,000 roles were shed last month....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndrewDalek

AndrewDalek Canada coronavirus deaths jump 20%, Ottawa offers reservists full-time jobs https://t.co/yyH1Jp8A9I 8 minutes ago

90_society

ลุงโชเฟอร์™ ☕🐌 สุขภาพนำเสรีภาพ 😷🕊 RT @AJENews: Coronavirus deaths in Canada jump by 20 percent in a day. Latest updates: https://t.co/bGVGTUS7CV https://t.co/uIxpSe2cj4 11 minutes ago

lajalene

ADELAJA LENE Coronavirus deaths in Canada jump by 20 percent in a day. Latest updates: https://t.co/R5cOCsQuHw https://t.co/cf5QLmopQ1 55 minutes ago

SchererSteve

Steve Scherer Canada coronavirus deaths jump 20%, Ottawa offers reservists full-time jobs | Article [AMP] [CA] | Reuters… https://t.co/E69Fkz1JdN 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.