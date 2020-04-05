Pope Francis Leads Palm Sunday Mass In Empty Church Due To Coronavirus

Watch VideoPope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday mass without the public for the first time because of the coronavirus.



On Sunday, the Pope led the first of several Holy Week ceremonies in a near-empty St. Peter's Basilica. Only a few clergy members and a reduced choir were present. To respect social distancing, people sat apart from each other.



