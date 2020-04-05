Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Pope Francis Leads Palm Sunday Mass In Empty Church Due To Coronavirus

Pope Francis Leads Palm Sunday Mass In Empty Church Due To Coronavirus

Newsy Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Pope Francis Leads Palm Sunday Mass In Empty Church Due To CoronavirusWatch VideoPope Francis celebrated Palm Sunday mass without the public for the first time because of the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Pope led the first of several Holy Week ceremonies in a near-empty St. Peter's Basilica. Only a few clergy members and a reduced choir were present. To respect social distancing, people sat apart...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Pope Celebrates Palm Sunday Services In Empty St. Peter's Basilica

Pope Celebrates Palm Sunday Services In Empty St. Peter's Basilica 00:34

 Pope Francis marked a surreal Palm Sunday in an empty St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Sunday. The Holy Father urged people living through the coronavirus pandemic to be less concerned with what they lack but how they can ease the suffering of others. The service kicked off Holy Week events...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dawood788M

Muhammad dawood RT @voadeewa: CORONAVIRUS 🇻🇦Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday mass in an empty church, Sunday, April 5, The Vatican. https://t.co/5Yz9G2Y0om 44 minutes ago

PHLNewsInsider

PHL News Insider RT @ABSCBNNews: Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday mass without public participation in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican https://t.co/RJ2cpp… 2 hours ago

KyleBro51585114

Kyle Brooks RT @cnnphilippines: HAPPENING NOW: Pope Francis leads the Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City for the first time witho… 3 hours ago

lindajnews

Linda Jackson RT @louie_tran: NBC News reports: “Pope Francis holds a palm branch as he leads #PalmSunday mass in St. Peter's Basilica without public par… 3 hours ago

voadeewa

VOA DEEWA CORONAVIRUS 🇻🇦Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday mass in an empty church, Sunday, April 5, The Vatican. https://t.co/5Yz9G2Y0om 3 hours ago

PATTYOLIVERI

PATRICIA OLIVERI Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday mass at the Vatican | ABS-CBN News https://t.co/9BtTCv2yB7 via @YouTube 4 hours ago

shawn_waldrep

Shawn Waldrep Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday mass at the Vatican | ABS-CBN News https://t.co/YmrBLNE0QK via @YouTube 4 hours ago

jolovescandles

Jojo⭐⭐⭐ RT @SnowWhite7IAM: For the first time in the history of the Vatican, without a congregation: Pope Francis leads the Palm Sunday Mass in St.… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.