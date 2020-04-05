News24.com | JUST IN | UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for Covid-19 tests - reports

Global  

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for Covid-19 tests - reports

News24 Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly been admitted to hospital after presenting with Covid-19 symptoms, according to media reports.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: All Americans are praying for Johnson, says Trump

All Americans are praying for Johnson, says Trump 00:32

 US President Donald Trump says "all Americans are praying" for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been taken to hospital for tests. "He's a friend of mine, he's a great gentlemen and a great leader," Mr Trump said.

