News24.com | JUST IN | UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for Covid-19 tests - reports
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for Covid-19 tests - reports
Sunday, 5 April 2020
1 day ago
)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly been admitted to hospital after presenting with Covid-19 symptoms, according to media reports.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
19 hours ago
All Americans are praying for Johnson, says Trump
00:32
US President Donald Trump says "all Americans are praying" for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been taken to hospital for tests. "He's a friend of mine, he's a great gentlemen and a great leader," Mr Trump said.
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson in ‘safe hands’ in intensive care
Dominic Raab: Boris Johnson is receiving excellent care in hospital
British PM Boris Johnson hospitalised
Trump: Untested drug may or may not work for virus
