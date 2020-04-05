This week will be 'Pearl Harbor' and '9/11' moment: U.S. Surgeon General
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () The U.S. surgeon general said this week is going to be the 'hardest and the saddest' for 'most Americans' lives,' describing the upcoming grim period of the coronvirus pandemic in the United States as a 'Pearl Harbor moment' and a '9/11 moment.'
Surgeon General Jerome Adams appeared on broadcast and cable news on Sunday. According to Business Insider, he warned this week could be the "saddest week of most Americans' lives." However, he refused to weigh in on the governors of nine states who haven't ordered residents to stay at home....