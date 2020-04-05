Global  

This week will be 'Pearl Harbor' and '9/11' moment: U.S. Surgeon General

CTV News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The U.S. surgeon general said this week is going to be the 'hardest and the saddest' for 'most Americans' lives,' describing the upcoming grim period of the coronvirus pandemic in the United States as a 'Pearl Harbor moment' and a '9/11 moment.'
Surgeon General: Pandemic Will Be Our Pearl Harbor, 9/11 Moment

Surgeon General: Pandemic Will Be Our Pearl Harbor, 9/11 Moment 00:34

 Surgeon General Jerome Adams appeared on broadcast and cable news on Sunday. According to Business Insider, he warned this week could be the "saddest week of most Americans' lives." However, he refused to weigh in on the governors of nine states who haven't ordered residents to stay at home....

