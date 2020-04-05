Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Giuliani, a familiar voice in Trump’s ear, promotes experimental coronavirus treatments

Giuliani, a familiar voice in Trump’s ear, promotes experimental coronavirus treatments

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON – Rudy Giuliani, who was in the center of the impeachment storm earlier this year as an unpaid private attorney for President Donald Trump, has cast himself in a new role: as personal science adviser to a president eager to find ways to short circuit the coronavirus epidemic. In one-on-one phone calls with Trump, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

argusdog1206

joe RT @BeachPretzel2: Just when you thought it couldn't get any crazier, Giuliani, a familiar voice in Trump’s ear, promotes experimental coro… 28 seconds ago

lizmoblubuckeye

Lady Lizmo Blue 🔄 🐝 RT @sonya_gault: Giuliani says he spoke to Trump 3 or 4 times on the phone about the anti-maliara vaccine that's.....https://t.co/FL7oXBRGOk 1 minute ago

DipaoloGeno

geno dipaolo RT @kylegriffin1: In one-on-one phone calls with Trump, Rudy Giuliani said, he has been touting the use of an anti-malarial drug cocktail f… 2 minutes ago

iankusharoraa

Ankush Arora RT @PostRoz: Rudy Giuliani is back, consulting three or four times in recent weeks with President Trump, discussing a drug therapy for coro… 6 minutes ago

_strate

Marcie RT @smc429: We are talking about LIVES We can't hear from DOCTORS We can't get the TRUTH, yet Trump STILL keeps this BUFFOON on his payroll… 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.