Giuliani, a familiar voice in Trump’s ear, promotes experimental coronavirus treatments Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

WASHINGTON – Rudy Giuliani, who was in the center of the impeachment storm earlier this year as an unpaid private attorney for President Donald Trump, has cast himself in a new role: as personal science adviser to a president eager to find ways to short circuit the coronavirus epidemic. In one-on-one phone calls with Trump, […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this joe RT @BeachPretzel2: Just when you thought it couldn't get any crazier, Giuliani, a familiar voice in Trump’s ear, promotes experimental coro… 28 seconds ago Lady Lizmo Blue 🔄 🐝 RT @sonya_gault: Giuliani says he spoke to Trump 3 or 4 times on the phone about the anti-maliara vaccine that's.....https://t.co/FL7oXBRGOk 1 minute ago geno dipaolo RT @kylegriffin1: In one-on-one phone calls with Trump, Rudy Giuliani said, he has been touting the use of an anti-malarial drug cocktail f… 2 minutes ago Ankush Arora RT @PostRoz: Rudy Giuliani is back, consulting three or four times in recent weeks with President Trump, discussing a drug therapy for coro… 6 minutes ago Marcie RT @smc429: We are talking about LIVES We can't hear from DOCTORS We can't get the TRUTH, yet Trump STILL keeps this BUFFOON on his payroll… 10 minutes ago