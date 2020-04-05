Tom Dempsey, Ex-NFL Kicker, Dies At 73 Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoTom Dempsey, a former NFL-kicker who became a New Orleans Saints legend when he blasted a then-record 63-yard field goal in 1970, has died. He was 73.



Dempsey's daughter, Ashley Dempsey, said Sunday her father died of complications from the coronavirus — contracting it in a New Orleans assisted living facility... Watch VideoTom Dempsey, a former NFL-kicker who became a New Orleans Saints legend when he blasted a then-record 63-yard field goal in 1970, has died. He was 73.Dempsey's daughter, Ashley Dempsey, said Sunday her father died of complications from the coronavirus — contracting it in a New Orleans assisted living facility 👓 View full article

