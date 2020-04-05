Global  

Tiger at NYC’s Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S. or a tiger anywhere, federal officials and the zoo said Sunday. The 4-year-old Malayan tiger, and six other tigers and lions that […]
 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic finally speaks from inside jail, Will Smith is bringing you home, Brooke Baldwin becomes the second CNN anchor to test positive for coronavirus and more. These are the top stories in entertainment for Friday, April 3.

