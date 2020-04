f4th RT @NewsBFM: A Malayan tiger name Nadia has tested positive for coronavirus the Bronx Zoo in New York City, and 6 other big cats are exhibi… 11 seconds ago

RENE FURBY/Just MOM/ CAPE TOWN - South Africa RT @SkyNews: A tiger in a New York zoo has tested positive for #coronavirus and three others are showing symptoms of the highly contagious… 14 seconds ago

Hira Najam The big cat is the first known case of a non-domesticated animal with COVID-19 symptoms—and is one of seven sick ti… https://t.co/EmmS3mYYEi 35 seconds ago

Steven Bryson RT @SamVimes6: Two Tigers have tested positive for #Covid_19 ?! https://t.co/7AmSNnjhS9 This is not good. 50 seconds ago

RJ RT @TheScotsman: A four year old Malayan tiger called Nadia has become the first animal in the US to have tested positive for coronavirus h… 1 minute ago

yusuf sayman RT @vtchakarova: A tiger the Bronx Zoo in New York City has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, and six other big cats are… 1 minute ago

The Quint RT @QuintFit: A tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo is believed to have contracted #coronavirus from a caretaker who was asymptomatic at the time… 2 minutes ago