Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta, 3 more deaths

69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta, 3 more deaths

CTV News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The province of Alberta said on Sunday that there are another 69 cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 1,250.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: French Coronavirus Cases Jump After Including Nursing Home Deaths

French Coronavirus Cases Jump After Including Nursing Home Deaths 00:37

 The number of people who have died from the COVID-19 illness in France has jumped. The jump was by 61% over two days after data from nursing homes were included in the stats. Confirmed cases also jumped by 44% to 82,165, according to reports at Reuters. This makes France the fifth country to...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Promises Kept and Left Unfulfilled by Trump’s Coronavirus Response [Video]

The Promises Kept and Left Unfulfilled by Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Not all of President Trump’s coronavirus response promises have been fulfilled. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more on what has and hasn’t been done.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:33Published
Mississippi reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths [Video]

Mississippi reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Since March 11, the state health department has confirmed 2,942 cases and 98 total deaths.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Recent related news from verified sources

Pennsylvania reports 13 more COVID-19 related deaths

The Pennsylvania Health Department said 13 more people who tested positive with COVID-19 had died across the state on Sunday, bringing the state-wide total to an...
bizjournals Also reported by •Bangkok PostReutersCP24MENAFN.comReuters India

54 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths

The government on Thursday reported 54 new local cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), raising the total to 2,423 spread over 67 provinces, and two new...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.