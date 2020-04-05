69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Alberta, 3 more deaths

The number of people who have died from the COVID-19 illness in France has jumped.
The jump was by 61% over two days after data from nursing homes were included in the stats.
Confirmed cases also jumped by 44% to 82,165, according to reports at Reuters.
This makes France the fifth country to...
The Pennsylvania Health Department said 13 more people who tested positive with COVID-19 had died across the state on Sunday, bringing the state-wide total to an... bizjournals Also reported by •Bangkok Post •Reuters •CP24 •MENAFN.com •Reuters India
The government on Thursday reported 54 new local cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), raising the total to 2,423 spread over 67 provinces, and two new... Bangkok Post Also reported by •Reuters